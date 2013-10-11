WASHINGTON Oct 11 British finance minister
George Osborne said on Friday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and
Republican Representative Paul Ryan all expressed to him a
determination to not let the U.S. budget standoff grow any
worse.
"I was encouraged by all of them being pretty clear that
they needed some kind of deal; whether it's a far-reaching,
comprehensive one or something that kicks the can down the road
a bit remains to be seen," said Osborne after meeting Lew,
Boehner and Ryan on Thursday.
"Although the people I met come at this issue from very,
very different places, what was striking, particularly as I
happened to sort of meet them one after another, is that they
were very similar in the way they expressed their concern about
the situation and their determination to avoid a difficult
situation getting a lot worse."
Osborne is in Washington for the autumn meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Finance ministers
and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 developed and
emerging economies are gathering on the sidelines of the
IMF/World Bank meetings.