WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. House Republicans
narrowly passed a new balanced budget plan from Representative
Paul Ryan on Thursday in a vote that will help shape the debate
ahead of November's congressional elections.
The plan authored by Ryan, the influential House Budget
Committee chairman, would eliminate deficits within 10 years,
due largely to deep cuts to social safety net programs, grants
for college students, and research and infrastructure spending.
It also seeks to boost defense spending over the next decade
without any increase in tax revenues.
The plan, which is not expected to be considered by the
Democratic-controlled Senate, passed on a party-line vote of 219
to 205, with 193 Democrats and 12 Republicans voting against it.
The budget will serve largely as a campaign manifesto,
highlighting Republicans' determination to shrink the federal
debt, while opening the party up to attacks from Democrats over
its proposed cuts.
