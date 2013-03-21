BRIEF-VenBio issues statement to Immunomedics stockholders
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a budget blueprint marked by deep spending cuts to social programs that defines Republicans' positions on new fiscal battles this year and the 2014 congressional elections.
The plan from House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, approved on a largely party-line 221-207 vote, relies heavily on Republicans' hopes to repeal President Barack Obama's health care reform law. It will be matched by a Democratic-focused budget resolution expected to be passed by the Senate that seeks $1 trillion in new tax revenues and $100 billion in new infrastructure spending while offering modest cuts to health care spending.
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney Office for the Central District of Illinois said, and the company's stock fell.
* Would sell down govt stakes in some firms (Adds details, reactions from unions, bosses)