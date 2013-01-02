OTTAWA Jan 2 Canada welcomed Washington's
last-minute deal on the "fiscal cliff" on Wednesday, but warned
that significant risks remained and urged more action to put the
U.S. fiscal situation on a sustainable path.
"Canada welcomes the agreement reached between the (U.S.
President Barack Obama) and the Congress that protects the U.S.
economy in the short term," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said
in a statement.
"That said, there remain a number of significant risks to
the U.S. economic outlook. It is my hope that leaders in the
United States continue to work together to develop future action
that will put the U.S. fiscal position on a sustainable path,"
he said.
U.S. lawmakers cut a last-minute deal late on Tuesday to
avoid the so-called fiscal cliff, automatic tax hikes and
spending cuts that were due to kick in early in 2013.
Canada's economy relies heavily on the United States, its
biggest trading partner, and a U.S. economic downturn would most
certainly mean the same north of the border.
While growth and jobs have recovered faster in Canada
following the global recession, the country's exports continue
to falter due to weak U.S. demand and the strong Canadian
dollar.
Flaherty had said last month that if the U.S. 'fiscal cliff'
was not averted by the White House and Congress, Canadians
should expect a "bumpy road" ahead.
While U.S. lawmakers avoided economic calamity on Tuesday by
agreeing to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, they will
face further political showdowns over the next two months on
spending cuts and on raising the nation's limit on borrowing,
with Republicans promising to use the debt ceiling debate to win
deep spending cuts next time.