* CBO compares Senate bill savings to going over "cliff"
* House Republicans say Senate bill spending cuts too small
By David Lawder and Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Jan 1 The Congressional Budget
Office on Tuesday said Senate-passed legislation to avert the
"fiscal cliff" would add nearly $4 trillion to federal deficits
over a decade, largely because it would extend low tax rates for
almost all Americans.
The congressional scorekeeper's analysis was released as a
number of Republicans in the House of Representatives voiced
opposition to the bill, and considered amending it with deeper
spending cuts.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor and others complained the
bill's spending cuts would do little to curb trillion-dollar
deficits.
Senate-passed plan extends decade-old Bush-era tax rates for
individuals earning up to $400,000 and couples earning up to
$450,000 - nearly 99 percent of U.S. taxpayers.
But the non-partisan CBO compared the Senate plan's revenue
and expenditure changes to laws that are currently in force,
which call for $600 billion in tax hikes and automatic spending
cuts in 2013 alone - effectively a dive off the fiscal cliff.
With Congress feverishly working to avoid the fiscal cliff
in recent weeks, many Washington policymakers had viewed the
current-law budget "baseline" as unlikely to be maintained.
Compared to an alternative CBO scenario in which Congress
extends all expiring tax provisions and turns off automatic
spending cuts slated to start taking effect this week, the
Senate plan achieves minimal deficit reduction in the early
years.
Over 10 years, deficits under the Senate plan would be $3.75
trillion less than permanently extending all of the tax and
spending policies in the alternative scenario. That is largely
because the CBO expects that remaining on an unsustainable
fiscal path would severely constrict economic growth later in
the decade, holding back revenue growth and keeping outlays
higher.
FISCAL 2013 EFFECTS
By going over the fiscal cliff, the CBO had previously
forecast that the higher taxes and lower spending would slash
the fiscal 2013 U.S. budget deficit by more than half, to $641
billion from $1.1 trillion the prior year.
But in its analysis of the Senate-passed plan, the CBO said
fiscal 2013 revenues would be $280 billion lower and spending
$50 billion higher, resulting in a $330 billion deficit
increase, for a total deficit of around $971 billion.
Under the CBO's keep-taxes-unchanged scenario, the deficit
would be $1.04 trillion for fiscal 2013.
None of the CBO's analyses takes into consideration possible
future spending cuts and reforms to federal health care and
retirement programs that Congress might make in a new budget
battle emerging around mid-February over the next increase in
the U.S. debt limit.