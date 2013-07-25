WASHINGTON, July 25 The U.S. economy would enjoy
a short-term boost with up to 1.6 million jobs being added if
Congress were to cancel more than $100 billion in upcoming
automatic spending cuts required of the federal government, the
Congressional Budget Office estimated on Thursday.
Earlier this year, Congress failed to negotiate a deal to
either repeal $1.2 trillion in across-the-board spending cuts
over 10 years or substitute them with more targeted government
savings.
CBO, in a letter to Representative Chris Van Hollen, the
senior Democrat on the House Budget Committee who requested the
study, said cancelling the spending cuts scheduled for August
2013 through September 2014, would increase U.S. economic
activity by 0.7 percent in the third quarter of 2014, the end of
that fiscal year.
Employment, CBO said, would be 300,000 to 1.6 million higher
by reversing the spending reductions than under current law.
"While we've made important economic progress in the last
few years, it is indefensible that Congress would impose
self-inflicted wounds on our still-recovering economy,
especially while so many families are still struggling to make
ends meet," Van Hollen said in reaction to the CBO report.
The national unemployment rate is currently 7.6 percent.
But CBO, a non-partisan agency that analyzes the fiscal and
economic impact of legislation, also warned that over the
long-term, reversing the spending cuts on domestic and military
programs "would lead to greater federal debt, which would
eventually reduce the nation's output."
Leading Republicans have defended the steep, indiscriminate
spending cuts as necessary for slowing federal budget deficits
and a national debt that is now at nearly $16.9 trillion and
climbing.
President Barack Obama has pushed for replacing those cuts,
known as sequestration, with a combination of targeted spending
cuts and tax increases to further reduce budget deficits.
Republicans have balked at any further tax hikes beyond the
rate increase they grudgingly agreed to early this year on top
earners.
The result has been a deadlock over any replacement to the
automatic spending cuts that most Washington politicians
initially thought would never go into effect because they were
so deep and so crudely imposed.