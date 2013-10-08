SANTIAGO Oct 8 The possibility that the United
States might default on its debt, especially as a shutdown of
federal agencies entered its eighth day, is a very significant
concern, Chile's central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on
Tuesday.
"It's even more unthinkable that the United States has
problems with its debt, so much so that ratings agencies have
basically said that this can't happen," Vergara said.
"But the truth is that it is happening and it is a very
significant concern."
With the two-week old partial government shutdown and an
impending Oct. 17 debt ceiling deadline in the U.S. as his
backdrop, Vergara told an audience of Chilean business leaders
that he believed lawmakers would come to an
agreement.
"What could happen is so complex, the damage so great from
the government shutdown, that the truth is one has no choice but
to believe a solution will be reached," Vergara said.
If the U.S. government defaults on debt because it lacks
further borrowing authority, the results could be "devastating"
for the world economy, Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief
economist, said on Tuesday.
Republicans offered a new approach on Tuesday to resolve the
fiscal standoff, proposing creation of a bipartisan panel to
work on deficit reduction and find ways to end the government
shutdown and make recommendations on a debt-limit increase.