WASHINGTON Jan 14 Enforcement of a White House
climate policy that aims to restrict financing for coal-fired
electricity generation projects abroad will become more
difficult under the new $1.1 trillion spending bill negotiated
by Congress.
Lawmakers on Monday unveiled the bill, which would avert a
government shutdown and boost funding levels slightly for
military and some domestic programs, including the budget of the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), over the December
post-sequester budget agreement.
According to a summary by Republicans on the House
Appropriations Committee, the spending package contains a
provision to prohibit the Export-Import Bank and the Overseas
Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) "from blocking coal and
other power-generation projects, which will increase exports of
U.S. goods or services."
The Export-Import Bank's (Ex-Im) board of directors in
December voted to end its funding of coal power plants abroad,
except for certain projects proposed for the world's least
developed countries.
The Export-Import Bank offers government-backed loans or
guarantees to exporters to stimulate U.S. investment overseas.
OPIC, which offers investment services to help U.S. companies
abroad, has not financed a coal plant in a decade.
President Barack Obama unveiled his climate strategy in
June, calling on lending institutions to halt the financing of
coal projects abroad. After that, the World Bank announced it
would provide lending for coal projects to only the poorest
countries.
The spending omnibus bill does not prohibit the ban of coal
finance outright, but expands the list of the countries eligible
for funding to include major coal users including India and
Vietnam, among others, a spokesman for the Export-Import Bank
said on Tuesday.
"The bill does not prevent us from enforcing the coal
policy," Ex-Im spokesman Phil Cogan told Reuters. "It expands
the list of poorest countries that are essentially exempted from
a prohibition of financing."
"We are looking at the implications of the language. OPIC
remains committed to supporting U.S. private sector investment
for development projects in emerging markets," said Amanda
Burke, an OPIC spokeswoman.
In July, the Ex-Im board of directors voted not to proceed
with the financing of U.S. exports to help build a coal-fired
power plant in Vietnam.
The Ex-Im Bank's fossil fuel financing reached a peak of
$9.6 billion in the 2012 fiscal year, according to environmental
group Pacific Environment.
The coal industry favors a reversal of the ban as it looks
for new markets. U.S. coal demand is expected to diminish due to
a crackdown by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on
carbon pollution by the domestic electric generating sector.
Democratic aides said the spending bill includes no new
provisions which would prohibit regulations on domestic
greenhouse gas emissions, and none addressing forestry and
stream management.
