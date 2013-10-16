NEW YORK Oct 16 Delayed investments and
purchases by companies and investors struggling to limit their
exposure to financial harm from a possible U.S. debt default is
contributing to a slowdown in business activity, executives
said.
Investment firms and big Wall Street banks, including PIMCO,
Fidelity Investments, Blackrock Inc, Citigroup Inc
and JPMorgan Chase & Co, said they had sold Treasury
bonds that expire in the coming weeks, either to protect
clients' investment portfolios or their own balance sheets
against losses in the event of a U.S. default. [ID: nL1N0HY1JF]
Investors have also shifted more assets into cash. Bank of
New York Mellon Corp CEO Gerald Hassell said the bank has
seen clients add $10 billion in cash to its balance sheet since
the start of October alone.
Meanwhile, corporations are delaying plans to hire, invest
or acquire companies, and mulling a new wave of cost-cutting if
the economy is hurt badly by Congress' fiscal impasse, bankers
and executives said.
Although the U.S. Congress looked set to reach a deal
Wednesday afternoon, consumer confidence has already hit a
nine-month low, and some economists expect the government
shutdown to hurt the nation's economic growth this year.
Goldman Sachs says the impasse could knock half a percentage
point off its forecast of 2.5 percent real GDP growth in the
fourth quarter.
"Most CEOS I speak to in the United States say they're
seeing a slowdown in business because of this," BlackRock Chief
Executive Officer Laurence Fink said in an interview Wednesday.
"I was on a conference call with many of them, and I heard
across the board, a slowdown from the American consumer because
of this narrative, so it's having an impact on our economy
already - and it's going to have an impact on job creation at a
time when we need more job creation."
Bankers said companies either postponed or speeded up plans
to go public or price deals to avoid getting caught in the
middle of the debt-ceiling impasse. One
investment banker said on Wednesday he has been giving clients
one simple piece of advice: "Stay liquid!"
At one large Wall Street brokerage firm, executives were
holding round-the-clock phone calls internally and with industry
groups, such as the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, to figure out the various possible outcomes if the
U.S. government does default. Thousands of SIFMA members dialed
into its industry call this week, another source familiar with
the matter said.
"People are on high alert," said an executive at the
brokerage firm, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
One big concern is what happens to Treasury bills that are
scheduled to mature on Oct. 17 if the government defaults, the
executive said.
"Obviously if the firms do not get paid redemption on those
bills, they are not going to credit clients' accounts," the
executive said.
Wall Street is also grappling with how government securities
will be valued if the U.S. defaults and bonds that mature are
not redeemed, the executive said.
Even though these and other questions have no clear answer,
the firm is creating communications for clients based on the
various scenarios so that it can respond as soon as there is
some indication of what is going to happen, the executive said.
"The expectation is Congress will pull back from the brink
at the 11th hour and 59th minute ... but we have to be
prepared."
Similarly, financial advisers are taking a more conservative
approach with clients' portfolios until the fate of the U.S.
debt ceiling is clear.
Scott Barkow, a financial adviser with Raymond James &
Associates, the brokerage subsidiary of Raymond James Financial,
has spent the past couple of weeks adding stop-loss orders,
which are automated orders designed to limit investors' losses
by selling securities when they hit a certain price.
Barkow also is holding off on buying bonds until it is clear
what happens, he said.
"There are some periodic bond purchases that are we are
holding off doing and if new money comes in we are waiting to
invest in bonds for now," said Barkow, who has $229 million in
assets under management.