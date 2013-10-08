(Adds Humana item)

Oct 8 As the U.S. government moved into the second week of a shutdown, Congress appears no closer to finding a way to end it, raising concerns about the economic consequences of a prolonged stalemate.

The standoff, prompted by Republicans' determination to halt President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms, could affect U.S. companies that rely on federal employees and funding, but a few have scaled back the number of its workers facing furloughs after Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel recalled most civilian defense employees.

Following is a list of companies and financial institutions that have warned of project delays, employee furloughs and other consequences of a prolonged budget impasse:

** HUMANA INC

The managed care company said the government shutdown would delay payments related to its military health services contract and that it could be liable for up to $175 million worth of claims if the payments do not come through.

In a regulatory filing, Humana said it was notified by the government on Oct. 2 it had permission to continue administering the contract for two weeks, but would not receive payments because the Defense Health Agency did not have legal authority to make them.

Humana provides administrative services to the government for healthcare, with the federal government covering the cost of the benefits and associated risk.

** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP

The weapons maker said it would furlough about 2,400 of its workers, fewer than the 3,000 it expected on Friday, because the government facilities where they work are closed due to the shutdown or the company had received a stop-work order on their program. The number of employees was expected to increase every week if the shutdown continued, the company said on Friday.

** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP

The diversified manufacturer canceled plans to temporarily lay off workers in its aerospace businesses as government quality inspectors return in the wake of the Pentagon's decision to recall most its own furloughed civilian workers.

The company, which makes Sikorsky helicopters and other items for the military, had said last week that it could furlough as many as 4,000 workers in its aerospace businesses if the shutdown continued through this week and possibly nearly 5,000 if the shutdown continued into November.

** BOEING CO

The aerospace and defense company said there could be delays in its jetliner deliveries, including its new 787 Dreamliner, because thousands of U.S. aviation officials needed to certify the planes have been idled. The delays would also affect numerous programs and products in the company's defense business.

** WAL-MART STORES INC

The retailer's Sam's Club chain saw a slight slowdown last weekend at its warehouse club stores near government facilities but anticipates it could see a lift in food sales if military commissaries remain closed, the unit's CEO, Rosalind Brewer, told Reuters. The chain is offering military families and retirees free access to its stores while the military commissaries remain closed, Brewer said.

** USEC INC

The uranium fuel supplier, which is awaiting funds from the U.S. government for an enrichment project, said it may have to furlough some workers or slow down work at the project if the shutdown extends past Oct. 15.

** GOLDMAN SACHS

** BANK OF AMERICA

** CITIGROUP

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

** AIG

** MORGAN STANLEY

** WELLS FARGO

Chief executives from major financial institutions have warned of "adverse" consequences if government agencies remain closed and lawmakers fail to raise the debt ceiling by mid-October. In a meeting with Obama on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein implicitly criticized Republicans for using their opposition to the healthcare law as a weapon that could lead to a U.S. default. (Compiled by Garima Goel in Bangalore)