* Ending some farm subsidies part of plan -aide
* Tax increases on wealthy sure to draw Republican fire
WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. Senate Democrats plan to
unveil this week a series of targeted spending cuts and tax
increases on the top-earners to replace deep, across-the-board
federal spending cuts due to begin on March 1, a senior
Democratic aide said on Monday.
The proposals are expected to be rejected by Republican
leaders, who so far have fought any new tax increases to help
bring down budget deficits that have topped $1 trillion since
2009.
As a result, the planned spending cuts known as
"sequestration," which would total $1.2 trillion over a decade,
are expected to trigger in about three weeks. The first round of
cuts would total about $85 billion over seven months.
The Democratic aide, who asked not to be identified, said
the approximately $120 billion in combined new tax revenues and
spending cuts would allow for a 10-month delay - until Dec. 31 -
to the indiscriminate spending cuts contained in a budget law
enacted in 2011.
The Senate Democrats' proposals are similar to ideas floated
by Democrats in the House of Representatives.
The senators' plan is likely to be introduced as legislation
on Thursday, and Democratic leaders could brief their
rank-and-file members on Tuesday.
"They're trying to do something that's 50/50 revenues to
spending cuts," said Senator Angus King, an independent from
Maine, who caucuses with Democrats. "I don't think that's
unreasonable."
In an interview with Reuters, King said further tax
increases would be tough to swallow for Republicans, but that
allowing the automatic cuts to start would devastate military
readiness and "suck $85 billion out of the economy."
Among the main provisions, according to the Democratic aide,
are:
* $30 billion in spending cuts over 10 years by ending some
U.S. government farm payments to large agricultural producers;
* Another $30 billion in military spending cuts, which the
aide did not detail;
* A "Buffett Rule" tax increase on people with the highest
incomes that aims to limit the deductions they are allowed and
thus set a minimum effective tax rate. Again, details were not
available.
This tax rise would be separate from an income tax increase
enacted on Jan. 1 that raised rates for households with incomes
above $450,000 a year.
The idea is named after billionaire Warren Buffett, who
argues that his tax rate should be higher than that of his
secretary.
MCCONNELL SAYS BILL 'DESIGNED TO FAIL'
In a Senate speech on Monday, Republican leader Mitch
McConnell predicted Democrats would "offer some gimmicky bill
designed to fail."
A second Democratic aide said on Friday other ideas being
discussed were raising the low "carried interest" tax rate for
investors in private equity funds, ending tax breaks for oil
companies and corporate jets and imposing higher payroll taxes
on certain businesses that pay taxes as individuals.
Two liberal Democratic senators, Carl Levin of Michigan and
Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, on Monday introduced
legislation curbing corporate tax benefits to raise at least
$200 billion to cut deficits and avoid the "damaging effects" of
the automatic spending cuts.
The bill would close the carried interest loophole and limit
companies' ability to take tax deductions when they shut plants
in the United States and move operations abroad. President
Barack Obama has backed both ideas.
Republicans have not yet offered new ideas for avoiding the
automatic spending cuts set to begin on March 1, which would hit
military and non-military programs hard. The first $85 billion
in cuts would be compressed into the period from March 1 to
Sept. 30, when Washington's fiscal year ends.
Last year, the Republican-controlled House passed a bill to
replace the automatic spending cuts. Their bill would have done
so by stopping all of the military reductions for this year and
placing the entire burden on other domestic programs.
Republicans knew that Democrats would balk.
If the automatic cuts begin on March 1, as expected,
pressure could build for a way out of them by late March, when
lawmakers must address another potential budget crisis: funding
government operations between March 27 and Sept. 30 or face
agency shut-downs.