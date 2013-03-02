By Thomas Ferraro
| WASHINGTON, March 2
The U.S. Congress is getting
an earful about the big spending cuts beginning to hit
government services from worried and irate constituents,
including one senator's own spouse.
Democratic Senator Thomas Carper of Delaware said his wife,
"my most important constituent," asked him, "Why can't you guys
get your act together? Do you know what people think of you
guys?"
"I told her that Washington needs to work more like
Delaware," said Carper, a former governor of the state. "In
Delaware, Democrats and Republicans work together."
They have not worked together in Washington. And so the
across-the-board cuts of the so-called "sequester" - which both
Republicans and Democrats have said they oppose - took effect
Friday night after President Barack Obama and Republican leaders
failed to agree on a way to replace them with targeted spending
reductions.
Up until the final few days before Friday, when the
reductions began because of a law enacted in 2011, constituents
urged, some begged, lawmakers to avert them.
The cuts threaten the U.S. economic recovery, could disrupt
federal services from airports to national parks, and may force
furloughs of hundreds of thousands of federal workers and
employees of federal contractors, the administration says.
"They want to kill us all," Senator Orrin Hatch, a Utah
Republican, said of his constituents.
Laura Zayner, a senior officer with the U.S. Department of
Homeland Security at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, was among 400
federal workers facing possible furloughs who came to Washington
last week to lobby Congress.
"We consider the furlough a slap in the face. We take it
personally," Zayner said. "We are not picking sides, Democrats
or Republicans. But we want them to do their jobs and stop the
cuts."
John Kelshaw, who works with the Internal Revenue Service,
came to town from New Jersey. He and a few other federal workers
met with Republican Representative John Runyan.
"We told him that a lot of our people live paycheck to
paycheck. We said, 'Give us a break,'" Kelshaw said. He said
Runyan, of New Jersey, listened but made no commitments.
WHO'S TO BLAME?
Polls so far show most Americans blame Republicans rather
than Obama and his Democrats for the standoff. But that could
change.
Republicans insist that any deficit-reduction replacement
deal include only spending cuts. Democrats want a mix of
spending cuts and tax increases.
According to a February 28 Gallup survey, 56 percent of
those polled thought the cuts will damage the economy. The
feeling crossed party lines, Gallup reported, with 64 percent of
Republicans and 51 percent of Democrats agreeing they would
inflict economic pain.
Democratic Senator Mark Pryor said his constituents in
Arkansas routinely ask him, "'Why can't you guys work it out?'"
Pryor said he tells them, "Nobody has clean hands on this."
Both sides seem to size up any issue on a basis of who gets
the political advantage, he said. "If someone suddenly came up
with a cure to cancer, the question in Washington would be, 'Is
this good or bad for Obama?'"
The president on Friday said of the cuts, "This is not a win
for anybody. This is a loss for the American people."
Hatch, of Utah, said he recently told his state legislature
that he expected the federal government to impose the sweeping
cuts. "A number of them stood up and said maybe that's the only
way we are going get any real reduction in spending," he said.
On the other side, Representative Luis Gutierrez, a Chicago
Democrat who won an 11th term last year with more than 80
percent of the vote, said his constituents "tell me 'Keep on
fighting, Luis, keep on fighting.'"
Representative Scott Rigell, a Virginia Republican whose
district includes the shipbuilding yards in Newport News that
are likely to be hit hard by cuts in military spending, was
dismayed by the untargeted reductions.
Rigell got a letter from a constituent last month that read
in part, "My husband, a project manager for the defense
industry, went to work this morning to lay off half of his
workforce because of sequestration."
In an interview, Rigell said, "When I think they (shipyard
workers) could lose their jobs because of the dysfunction in
Washington ... this is not acceptable to me."
"I've been at that shipyard. Some of hardest working folks I
know. They're coming in at 5:30 a.m. with a lunch bucket and
making $35,000 a year and wondering if they'll have a job."