WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. Senate leaders struck a
bipartisan 11th-hour deal to break the fiscal impasse on
Wednesday, and the Republican-led House of Representatives
agreed to take it up as Congress moved to avert a historic debt
default.
With the government's borrowing authority set to run out on
Thursday, aides said House Speaker John Boehner would allow the
deeply divided House to vote on the Senate plan for a short-term
increase in the debt limit and a reopening of government, which
was expected to pass with mostly Democratic votes.
The timing of the House and Senate votes is unclear.
The deal would extend U.S. borrowing authority until Feb. 7,
although the Treasury Department would have tools to temporarily
extend its borrowing capacity beyond that date if Congress
failed to act early next year.
The agreement also would fund government agencies until Jan.
15, ending a partial government shutdown that began with the new
fiscal year on Oct. 1.
The moves were a bruising political defeat for Republican
conservatives who had demanded changes to President Barack
Obama's healthcare law before they would agree to fund the
government.
It was unclear if Boehner's leadership position will be at
risk in the political fallout, but opinion polls show
Republicans have taken a political beating in the showdown as
they head into next year's congressional elections.
"The deal we've got, you know the old saying 'we may have
left a little bit on the table?' We left everything on the
table," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
said. "This has been a very bad two weeks for the Republican
brand, conservatism."
Asked by reporters if the fight for deficit reduction and
changes to the healthcare law was over for now: "That appears to
be where we are headed," Republican Representative Jim Jordan of
Ohio said.
It remained to be seen if the House and Senate could pass
the deal before Thursday, when the U.S. Treasury has said it
will hit a $16.7 trillion borrowing limit. The government will
have enough cash on hand to meet its financial obligations for a
few more days, but officials have warned that an economically
devastating default could quickly follow.
The deal between Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and
Republican leader Mitch McConnell gives Obama what he had
demanded for months: A straightforward debt limit hike and
government funding bill.
The extension is shorter than the one year Obama had asked
for, however, and promises another budget fight in a few months.
The deal includes some income verification procedures for
those seeking subsidies under the healthcare law, but
Republicans surrendered on their attempts to include other
changes, including the elimination of a medical device tax used
to help pay for it.
"This is not a time for pointing fingers and blame. This is
a time for reconciliation," Reid said on the Senate floor in
announcing the deal.
McConnell and Reid said the agreement will give both parties
time to try to negotiate a long-range budget agreement, although
they acknowledged that has been hard to achieve.
The Senate leaders were exploring ways to speed the
legislation through their chamber, which often can get bogged
down for days with procedural hurdles.
Republican Tea Party firebrands, such as Senator Ted Cruz of
Texas, have tried to delay passage of a government funding bill
as they demanded changes to Obama's signature healthcare law in
return.
But Cruz said on Wednesday he would not delay passage of the
bipartisan deal, although he bitterly criticized it.
"Unfortunately, once again it appears the Washington
establishment has refused to listen to the American people,"
Cruz told reporters.
The budget deadlock led to federal agency shutdowns as Obama
and his fellow Democrats stood firm against changing the
healthcare law.
Republican Representative Sean Duffy of Wisconsin said most
House conservatives would likely reject the Senate's plan, but
"more than likely it'll pass," he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on
Wednesday.