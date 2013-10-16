* Aides expect votes by both chambers on Wednesday
* McCain says fiscal stalemate a shameful chapter
* Cruz won't block deal, vows to keep fighting Obamacare
* House speaker said well-received in Republican meeting
By Thomas Ferraro and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 U.S. lawmakers were poised to
vote late Wednesday on a bipartisan 11th-hour Senate deal to
break the fiscal impasse in Washington and avert a historic debt
default.
With the government's borrowing authority set to run out on
Thursday, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he
would allow the deeply divided House to vote on the Senate plan
for a short-term increase in the debt limit and a government
reopening. It is expected to pass with mostly Democratic votes.
The agreement would extend U.S. borrowing authority until
Feb. 7, although the Treasury Department would have tools to
temporarily extend its borrowing capacity beyond that date if
Congress failed to act early next year.
The agreement also would fund government agencies until Jan.
15, ending a partial government shutdown that began with the new
fiscal year on Oct. 1.
The Republican-controlled House and the Democrat-controlled
Senate were expected to approve the fiscal deal later on
Wednesday, clearing the way for Obama to sign it into law before
the debt ceiling is reached late on Thursday.
The deal represents a bruising political defeat for
Republican conservatives who had demanded changes to President
Barack Obama's healthcare law before they would agree to fund
the government.
Several House Republicans said Boehner's leadership position
would not be at risk in the fallout. The speaker earned a
standing ovation at an afternoon meeting of House Republicans,
and Republican Representative John Fleming of Louisiana, a Tea
Party activist, said Boehner's stock had risen because he "hung
in there with us."
"Our drive to stop the train wreck that is the president's
healthcare law will continue," Boehner said in a statement,
adding the House had fought Obama "with everything it has" and
he would not block the bipartisan Senate agreement.
But opinion polls show Republicans have taken a heavy
political beating in the showdown as they head into next year's
congressional elections.
"The deal we've got, you know the old saying 'we may have
left a little bit on the table?' We left everything on the
table," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
said. "This has been a very bad two weeks for the Republican
brand, conservatism."
Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona called the
political stalemate, which rattled financial markets and
partially shuttered the federal government, "one of the most
shameful chapters I have seen in the years I've spent in the
Senate."
Lawmakers are racing to pass a deal before the U.S. Treasury
hits its $16.7 trillion borrowing limit, which is expected by
the end of the day on Thursday. The government will have enough
cash on hand to meet its obligations for a few more days, but
officials have warned an economically devastating default could
quickly follow.
The conservative anti-tax group Club for Growth and the
conservative Heritage Action group urged Republicans to reject
the agreement and said they would consider it a "key vote" when
grading lawmakers as they head into the campaign season.
The Chamber of Commerce also told lawmakers it would be
considered a "key vote" but urged passage of the deal.
'GET IT DONE'
Democratic leaders said House Democrats would provide the
votes necessary to get the agreement passed even if a majority
of House Republicans oppose it.
In the House, there now are 232 Republicans and 200
Democrats, with three vacant seats. A bill needs 217 votes to
pass.
"We'll get it done," Democratic Representative Steve Israel
of New York, head of the party's congressional campaign
committee, told reporters.
The deal between Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and
Republican leader Mitch McConnell gives Obama most of what he
had demanded for months: A straightforward debt limit hike and
government funding bill.
The extension is shorter than the one year Obama had asked
for, however, and promises another budget fight in a few months.
Under the deal, a House-Senate negotiating committee will be
formed to examine a broader budget agreement, with a deadline of
Dec. 13 for its work.
The White House said it hoped lawmakers had learned the
painful consequences of such budget stalemates, although few in
Washington were talking optimistically about avoiding future
showdowns.
"The experience that we've all had demonstrates the kind of
hyper-partisanship that was the problem in the past, especially
in one house, continues to be a challenge," White House
spokesman Jay Carney said.
"We would simply hope that this experience, if and when it's
over, would remind all of us here that these kinds of crises
only create harm to the American people and to the American
economy," he said.
The deal includes income verification procedures for those
seeking subsidies under the healthcare law, but Republicans
surrendered on their attempts to include deeper changes to the
law, including the elimination of a medical device tax used to
help pay for it.
Republican Tea Party firebrands, such as Senator Ted Cruz of
Texas, in recent weeks blocked a government funding bill and
managed to shut down the government as they demanded changes to
Obama's signature healthcare law in return.
But Cruz said on Wednesday he would not delay passage of the
bipartisan deal, although he bitterly criticized it and promised
to keep fighting for changes to the healthcare law.
"Unfortunately, once again it appears the Washington
establishment has refused to listen to the American people,"
Cruz told reporters.
"The United States Senate has stayed with the traditional
approach of the Washington establishment of maintaining the
status quo and doing nothing to respond to the suffering that
Obamacare is causing to millions of Americans," he said.
Reid and McConnell took to the Senate floor to announce the
agreement. McConnell acknowledged many Republicans would not be
happy with the result but said a debt default must be avoided.
"This is far less than many of us had hoped for. But it's
far better than what some had sought," McConnell said.