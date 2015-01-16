(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Vermont Senator Bernie
Sanders, the leader of the Democrats on the U.S. Senate Budget
Committee, said on Friday he does not expect "Chained CPI" cost
of living cuts for Social Security to be in President Barack
Obama's next budget.
"It is my understanding that the Chained CPI (Consumer Price
Index) will not be in the president's budget," Sanders, an
independent who caucuses with Democrats, told a news conference
in which he promised to take a strong line against any proposed
cuts in social programs from Republicans.
The White House has said Obama will submit his budget on
Feb. 2 for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2016. The president
will also lay out his policy priorities in his annual State of
the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 20.
Some lawmakers have advocated cutting the cost of the Social
Security retirement program by adopting "Chained CPI," a
less-generous gauge of inflation that is opposed by many
Democrats.
Obama proposed adopting the system in the budget he
submitted two years ago, despite the opposition of many
liberals.
Sanders, who is contemplating a run for the presidency in
2016, said U.S. middle class incomes are declining while the
wealthiest Americans and corporations are getting richer.
Laying out an agenda likely to lead to clashes with the
Senate's majority Republicans, he added that any "serious"
fiscal proposals should cut tax loopholes for corporations and
the wealthiest Americans, prevent massive cost overruns by
defense contractors and raise the minimum wage.
"When we look at America, we have to understand that we have
an obscene level of income and wealth inequality," Sanders said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)