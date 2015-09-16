WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he would get legislation
passed to fund the federal government in time to avoid any
agency shutdowns on Oct. 1.
"We're going to fund the government. We're not going to shut
the government down," McConnell, a Republican, told reporters.
He added that he is seeking a bill that keeps the government
running through "late fall," until a longer spending bill can be
negotiated.
McConnell also said he opposes efforts by some conservative
Republicans who are insisting that women's healthcare provider
Planned Parenthood be defunded as part of any government funding
bill. House of Representatives conservatives are warning against
passing any temporary funding bill without deleting Planned
Parenthood funds.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)