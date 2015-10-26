WASHINGTON Oct 26 Republican and Democratic
negotiators in the U.S. Congress and the Obama administration
are close to agreeing on proposals to raise Washington's
borrowing authority and fund government programs over the long
term, according to a House of Representatives source.
While details remain to be worked out, the potential deal
would provide funding for government agencies over a two-year
period. Higher spending on military and domestic programs would
be offset with savings elsewhere, according to the source, who
asked not to be identified.
U.S. borrowing authority would extend into 2017, the source
said without specifying how far into that year.
Any deal would have to be approved by the full House and
Senate before being submitted to President Barack Obama.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)