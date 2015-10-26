(Adds comment from Senator Reid)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Oct 26 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner and other congressional leaders raced to finalize a
sweeping two-year budget deal and an extension of the federal
debt ceiling until March 2017 before Boehner transfers power to
his expected successor, Paul Ryan.
If successful, the deals would mark a final act for Boehner
to clear the decks of some politically divisive legislation as
Ryan takes over as speaker - assuming a majority of the House of
Representatives votes to put him in the top job in an election
set for Thursday.
Boehner is set to retire from Congress on Friday.
No final deal has been reached yet, but House and Senate
sources said Democratic and Republican leaders hoped to unveil
the package as early as Monday evening.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in remarks on the
Senate floor, hinted that a budget and debt limit deal could be
imminent.
"We also know that fiscal negotiations are ongoing. As
details come in, and especially if an agreement is reached, I
intend to consult and discuss the details with colleagues,"
McConnell said.
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid also commented.
"Negotiations are ongoing, but I hope that Democrats and
Republicans will come to a resolution soon," he said.
By negotiating a two-year budget deal, congressional leaders
and the White House may be acknowledging that they will not be
able to negotiate an elusive major deficit-reduction package
during Barack Obama's presidency that Republicans want,
including spending cuts to social safety net programs like
Social Security.
The pact under discussion would ease across-the-board
spending caps by allowing an additional $80 billion in spending
over two years, split evenly between military and domestic
programs. About $50 billion in added spending would come in
fiscal 2016, which started on Oct. 1, and $30 billion would be
added to the fiscal 2017 budget.
Another $32 billion in war funds is also envisioned over the
two years.
The added spending could be at least partially offset by
savings elsewhere, including measures aimed at improving tax
compliance, the Senate source said.
Congress faces a Nov. 3 deadline to extend the U.S.
Treasury's authority to borrow, or risk a potential default on
federal obligations as cash runs short. The Treasury has already
postponed an auction of two-year notes originally scheduled for
Oct. 27.
According to a House source, the emerging agreement also
would prevent a Medicare Part B premium increase from going into
effect, which would be a significant healthcare savings for
millions of mostly elderly people.
At a Monday press briefing, White House spokesman Josh
Earnest said: "Not everything ... has been agreed to. That means
that nothing at this point has been agreed to. We continue to
urge Republicans to continue to engage constructively with
Democrats to identify common ground."
U.S. borrowing authority would extend to March 2017, weeks
after the next president is sworn into office.
Obama will be completing his second and final term in late
January 2017. His successor will be elected in November 2016.
Any fiscal deal would have to be approved by the full House
and Senate before being submitted to Obama.
Most House Republicans oppose any debt limit increase unless
a long-term plan is enacted to bring down deficits and
ultimately balance the federal budget. To pass the House, the
fiscal deal likely would have to rely heavily on Democratic
votes in that chamber.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Addditional reporting by David
Lawder; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Leslie Adler)