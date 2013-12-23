* Spending decisions in "cone of silence"
* Thousands of programs vie for money
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 As Washington empties out for
the holidays, a final budget fight will play out in the nearly
empty Capitol building as congressional staffers parcel out more
than $1 trillion to fund everything from cybersecurity to
student loans.
Unlike the knock-down budget battles that paralyzed
government for much of the year, this debate will largely take
place within what one lobbyist calls a "cone of silence" with
Republicans and Democrats aiming to minimize discord as they
race to set spending levels for thousands of individual
government programs.
It's a chance for Congress to demonstrate that it is capable
of doing its job after two years in which lawmakers let the
government run on automatic pilot when they weren't shutting it
down or imposing indiscriminate spending cuts.
It has also touched off a lobbying blitz as defense
contractors, hospitals, day-care providers and thousands of
other groups push to maximize funding for the programs that
affect them most directly.
Business groups will push to fund job-training programs,
while advocates for the elderly will fight for increased
Alzheimer's disease research and teachers' unions will argue to
restore money that has been cut from education.
There may be only so much they can do to influence the
process as lawmakers retreat into their chambers to write the
complex spending legislation.
"They absolutely know what our priorities are," said Beth
Felder, a lobbyist for Johns Hopkins University, the largest
academic recipient of U.S. research money. "At this point I
don't think their phones need to be ringing off the hook."
For some, it's a chance to restore funding that fell victim
to across-the-board "sequester" cuts that took effect in March.
For others, it's a chance to launch new initiatives that have
been sidelined for years as Democrats and Republicans have opted
to renew old spending plans through temporary "continuing
resolutions," rather than write new ones.
At Johns Hopkins, programs funded through the appropriations
measures cover some hospital patients' medical bills and help
students pay for their education. Researchers build satellites
and develop missile-defense systems for the government and rely
on federal money to fund medical research projects.
Federal spending is far and away the most important topic
for lobbyists and their clients who hire them. Lobbying firms
reported working on behalf of 3,076 clients this year for budget
and spending issues, nearly twice as much as any other issue,
according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Collectively, those lobbyists can claim a partial victory.
The budget deal that passed the House of Representatives and the
Senate this week gives lawmakers authority to spend $45 billion
more than would have otherwise been available.
RISING TIDE FOR INTEREST GROUPS
Now those interest groups will be essentially competing with
each other for a slice of the same pie.
"We cooperate because a rising tide lifts all boats," said
Emily Holubowich, who heads a coalition of 3,200 organizations
that have pressed for more domestic funding. "Then we're
competing with one another for those limited resources."
The deal provides a ceasefire in the budget wars that have
consumed Washington since Republicans won control of the House
in 2010 on a promise to cut spending.
It gives lawmakers on the appropriations committees $1.012
trillion to spend, splitting the difference between the House
and the Democratic-controlled Senate.
It's not clear how that money will be divided.
Lobbyists say they expect it will be split evenly between
military and domestic programs, with the money being distributed
proportionately between the 12 subcommittees that each oversee a
portion of the government.
But they're not likely to learn much more than that over the
coming weeks as lawmakers will try to keep their work as private
as possible, said Jim Dyer, a longtime Republican appropriations
staffer who now works as a lobbyist.
"If a decision gets out, there'll be five people to preserve
it and 10 people to overthrow it. You have to be very careful
about the information that goes out in the public domain at this
time," he said.
Congress hasn't written proper spending laws for most
domestic programs since December 2011, opting instead to fund
wide swaths of the government under continuing resolutions that
freeze operations in place.
A CHANCE FOR NEW INITIATIVES
As a result, new initiatives have been put on hold.
Among them, for example, is a plan that would use advanced
molecular-identification techniques to identify and isolate
outbreaks of food poisoning, influenza or other public health
threats more quickly.
Obama requested $40 million for the program this spring, and
the Senate approved spending for half that amount in the summer.
Lobbyist Peter Kyriacopoulos brought in state and local
public health workers to pitch the program to lawmakers in
March, and he's following up with phone calls to staffers now.
But he says it may be tough to convince Republicans to sign off
on new spending.
"The House has been operating in a very unique way, so we go
in and say what we can and we hope for the best," he said. "But
no one's told me to go away," he said.
Others are more optimistic. Armed with figures that show how
many patients in each congressional district have been unable to
get treatment due to the sequester cuts, David Pugach of the
American Cancer Society has been pressing appropriators to
restore medical research funding at the National Institutes of
Health to its pre-sequester level.
"When appropriators are making decisions based on what they
say is most important, funding for cancer research and
prevention should be at the top of that list and in all
likelihood would do rather well," he said.
As the sequester forced sharp cutbacks in the Head Start
early childhood education program, backers across the country
ensured the cuts were covered in local media and pressured
lawmakers to restore funding. Hopefully, that will have
generated enough momentum to restore the $400 million that has
been cut, said Yasmina Vinci of the National Head Start
Association.
"Our first, biggest, most glaring priority is restoring the
cuts that happened," she said. "I'm hoping we have done our
work."