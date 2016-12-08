BRIEF-Dividend 15 Split announces offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares
* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation to continue funding the federal government at current levels through April 28, 2017, and avert agency shutdowns that would otherwise begin at the end of this week when existing money runs out.
The House voted 326-96 for the bill, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)
ABUJA, Jan 26 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday that those who oppose its foreign exchange policy are unpatriotic, after it came under criticism for pegging the naira at an artificially strong rate to the dollar despite strong inflationary pressure.
Jan 26Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.