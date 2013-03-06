WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation to keep federal
funds flowing to government agencies through Sept. 30, seeking
to avert shutdowns that otherwise would begin on March 27 when
current funding expires.
The House bill was passed by 267 votes to 151. It gives
President Barack Obama's administration flexibility in how it
will achieve savings in defense and veterans' programs that are
required as part of the $85 billion in automatic spending cuts
that began on Friday.
Next week, the Senate is expected to take up the "continuing
resolution" to keep the government operating through the
remainder of this fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. That
measure is expected to give broader flexibility on achieving the
automatic spending cuts than the House-passed bill.