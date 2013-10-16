DETROIT/CHICAGO Oct 16 A deal over the U.S.
budget crisis and government shutdown cannot come soon enough
for many companies.
American consumers have put away their wallets, at least
temporarily, avoiding purchases of big-ticket items like cars
and recreational vehicles while Republican and Democratic Party
lawmakers argue over fiscal policy.
"We're hearing so much more about the government shutdown
now and it's not just a sentiment of being fed up, fear is
really starting to set in," said Tammy Darvish, vice president
of DARCARS Automotive Group, a family-run company that owns 21
auto dealerships in the greater Washington area.
Vehicle sales at the company are down as much as 15 percent
so far this month compared with a 12 percent increase through
the first nine months, she said. Consumers are also putting off
non-critical car repairs in the service departments.
"We're sort of 'crises-ed' out," Darvish said. "Every time
you turn around we're meeting another budget cutoff, but this
time it's gone on a lot longer and people are very, very
spooked."
On Wednesday, there was hope of a last-ditch agreement in
the U.S. Senate to avoid a historic lapse in the government's
borrowing authority and reopen partially shuttered federal
agencies that have sidelined hundreds of thousands of workers
for the past two weeks. It remained to be seen, however, whether
both the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives could pass
the deal before Thursday's deadline.
In Greenfield, Indiana, the owner of Mt. Comfort RV sounded
a similar refrain to Darvish in Washington.
"When they announced the shutdown, it was almost like
someone turned a switch off," said Ken Eckstein, who sells
everything from $5,000 folding campers to $500,000 motor homes.
"All of a sudden instead of talking to 10 people a day, we're
talking to two."
Up to two weeks ago, Eckstein said his business was having
its best sales year since 2006. He said other RV dealers have
noticed a similar dropoff, but he acknowledged he was not sure
if the budget impasse was the only reason.
"Is it gas prices? Is it interest rates? Is it phases of the
moon?" he asked. "There are still people coming through the
door, but on a nice, 80 degree day in October there should have
been more."
The fears and drain on consumer confidence brought on by the
stalemate in Washington are not hitting every corner of retail,
however.
Toy demand heading into the holiday season is very strong at
Mattel Inc, the world's largest toy company.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett
said he has not seen a drop off in consumer confidence at its
home furnishing and jewelry retailers.
"If this goes past tomorrow, we will see," Buffett told
CNBC. "It won't cause me to change what I do in life, but we
will definitely see something."
Even that "something" may prove to be short lived. After
shares of appliance maker Whirlpool Corp took a hit early this
week over fears of softening demand in September, Longbow
Research analyst David MacGregor said the decline looked
temporary.
"The good news is that we know from historical experience
that consumer confidence typically recovers very quickly once
the perceived threat has passed," MacGregor said.
A spokeswoman for Whirlpool declined to comment on
Wednesday.
PULL BACK IN POWER TOOLS, HOUSING
It was not just big-ticket items that remained in
dealerships and stores over the past few weeks. Power tool maker
Stanley Black & Decker Inc on Wednesday cut its 2013
profit forecast partly because of the U.S. government spending
cuts and shutdown. It also blamed slower-than-expected margin
expansion in its security business.
The National Retail Federation said similar comments will be
heard over and over across the country because of the
legislative impasse in Washington. The trade group, in a letter
to congressional leaders, pointed to a Gallup poll showing
consumer confidence now measures at the same low levels as
during the recession that began in 2008.
In addition to hurting consumer confidence, the shutdown has
had a more immediate impact on retailers, said NRF President
Matthew Shay, citing a lack of economic data to concerns over
processing of imported merchandise.
On Wednesday, the NRF said that on average 29 percent of
consumers it polled believed the political gridlock over the
U.S. budget would affect their holiday spending plans. In
addition, eight of every 10 surveyed said they plan to spend
less this year.
The housing market, another strong leg in the U.S. economic
recovery, also appears to have taken a hit from the shutdown.
The National Association of Home Builders said on Wednesday
that U.S. homebuilder sentiment slipped slightly in October on
the policy gridlock and higher labor costs, while the Mortgage
Bankers Association said mortgage applications for purchases
dipped in the most recent week.
At Harley-Davidson Illinois, however, which operates four
motorcycle dealerships around Chicago, bike shoppers did not
appear to be unnerved.
"All four of the dealers have sales goals that were set
before the shutdown," general manager Carole Ferguson said.
"Some of us are right on target with those goals and a couple
are a little off. But no one is reporting a drastic drop."
Ferguson said it was impossible to say whether or not sales
would have been better without the fiscal deadlock.
"Talk to me in another week. Who knows. If the government's
saved at the 11th hour, maybe sales will skyrocket."