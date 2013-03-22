* Senate plan shields waterway engineering work from cuts
* Move seen as protecting jobs, public-works needs
* "I've never seen anything like this," budget watchdog says
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, March 22 As the U.S. government
prepares for years of austerity, a bipartisan group of senators
is aiming to give the agency that maintains ports and waterways
extraordinary protection from budget cuts.
The Army Corps of Engineers, best known for its
flood-protection role in hurricane-prone areas such as
Louisiana, is also responsible for keeping the nation's ports
and rivers open for cargo traffic.
Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Environment and
Public Works Committee unanimously approved a bill on Wednesday
that would prohibit Congress from cutting the Corps' budget
unless lawmakers could muster a three-fifths vote. Such a hurdle
is not required to cut funding at other agencies, from the
Defense Department to the FBI.
The move to fence off Corps funding contrasts with the
prevailing appetite for spending restraint in Congress.
"I've never seen anything like this," said Steve Ellis, an
analyst at the watchdog group Taxpayers for Common Sense. "It's
basically saying everything the Corps does is more important
than anything else."
The bill apparently would not prevent the Corps from
absorbing its share of the across-the-board "sequester" cuts
that agencies will have to absorb in coming months. But it would
protect the agency from the severe budget pressures that the
government will face in coming years as tight spending caps take
hold and Republicans push for further cuts to domestic programs.
The legislation was unveiled by Democratic Senator Barbara
Boxer and Republican Senator David Vitter on Monday, two days
before it was approved unanimously by the committee. It could
come up for a vote on the Senate floor in April. Lawmakers in
the Republican-controlled House of Representatives have not
begun to draft their own version of the bill.
Backers of the legislation say it would protect Corps
programs that create thousands of jobs and ensure that the
agency will continue to pursue ambitious public-works projects.
The Army Corps plays a crucial role in Vitter's home state
of Louisiana, where it is responsible for keeping open some of
the nation's largest ports and building levees that protect
low-lying areas from hurricanes and rising sea levels.
The Corps' defenses failed to protect New Orleans after
Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when widespread levee failures led to
flooding of the city. Since then, the Corps has spent about $14
billion to rebuild the system. The Corps also has been involved
in efforts to help New Jersey and New York recover from
Hurricane Sandy, which devastated that region last fall.
The funding measure is tucked into the Water Resources
Development Act of 2013, a 284-page bill that authorizes
billions of dollars worth of water-infrastructure projects, from
flood control to environmental restoration.
Vitter staff members say the Corps' dredging operations are
especially crucial, as too-shallow waterways can hurt commerce
in the 30 states that rely on the Mississippi River system to
ship cargo. The worst U.S. drought in a half century has
threatened shipping on the river this past winter.
The bill would increase the Corps' dredging activities by
ensuring that taxes levied on shipping companies for that
purpose aren't used elsewhere. The harbor-dredging fund
currently collects more than it spends, and the U.S. government
has been using the surplus for other projects.
Vitter worries that other lawmakers could make up for the
loss of the surplus harbor-dredging money by cutting other Corps
projects.
"Currently the administration's standard of managing the
Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund is robbing Peter to pay Paul," he
said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Boxer, who represents California, did not
respond to requests for comment. The Army Corps also declined to
comment.
MOVE CALLED 'OFFENSIVE'
The Army Corps would apparently still be affected by the
across-the-board "sequester" cuts that will pare government
spending by $85 billion this year. The Senate bill also would
not apply to the emergency spending that causes the Corps budget
to fluctuate dramatically from one year to the next, so
lawmakers would not be locked in to an artificially high level
of spending after a disaster like Hurricane Katrina.
But the increased spending on harbor maintenance - and the
heightened protections for other Corps funding - mean that other
areas would have to be cut further to comply with the spending
caps imposed by the Budget Control Act of 2011, according to a
Senate Democratic aide.
That would mean less money for energy research, education,
veterans aid or other types of domestic spending.
One Republican budget analyst called the bill "offensive"
and said it could establish a troublesome standard for other
lawmakers seeking to protect their favored projects.
"Saying, 'You can't cut the Corps of Engineers budget,' is
not practical in this Congress. It sets an interesting precedent
for other agencies," said Jim Dyer, a former top Republican
staff member on the House of Representatives Appropriations
Committee.
Meanwhile, green groups that want the Corps to give greater
consideration to environmental concerns are questioning why the
agency should be immune from budget pressures.
"The Corps shouldn't be an anomaly when all other agencies
are facing austerity measures," said George Sorvalis, who heads
the National Wildlife Federation's water-resources program.
(Editing by David Lindsey and Claudia Parsons)