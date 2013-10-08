By Ben Blanchard and Tetsushi Kajimoto
BEIJING/TOKYO Oct 8 Japan's finance minister
pressed the United States on Tuesday to resolve its political
deadlock over government finances quickly to avoid a fiscal
crisis that could damage the global economy.
The comment from Taro Aso was the latest sign that Japan and
China - the biggest foreign creditors of the United States - are
increasingly worried that the U.S. government shutdown and the
standoff over the debt ceiling could wreak havoc on their
trillions of dollars of investments in U.S. Treasury bonds.
"The U.S. must avoid a situation where it cannot pay (for
its debt) and its triple-A ranking plunges all of a sudden," Aso
told reporters following a cabinet meeting.
"The U.S. must be fully aware that if that happens, the U.S.
would fall into fiscal crisis," he said.
Japan's Nikkei financial daily, citing unidentified sources,
reported that Japanese officials held several emergency
telephone conferences with U.S. Treasury officials on Monday.
However, a senior Japanese government official shrugged off
the report, suggesting instead that the subject had been
discussed only as part of regular contact between the two
countries. Similarly, a U.S. Treasury official said the Treasury
had no knowledge of emergency calls.
On Monday, Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said
Beijing had been in touch with Washington over the standoff, in
which Republicans in the House of Representatives have refused
to increase the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling as they seek changes
in President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
The U.S. Treasury has said it would hit the debt ceiling by
Oct. 17, at which time it would have only around $30 billion and
incoming revenues to pay the government's bills, leaving the
nation on the edge of default unless Congress raises the cap.
The political standoff is in its second week, with much of
the U.S. federal government closed and no signs of a
breakthrough, although some glimmers of hope emerged on Monday
as Obama said he would accept a short-term increase in the
nation's borrowing authority to avoid a default.
TRILLIONS AT STAKE
As of July 31, China held $1.28 trillion in U.S. Treasury
bonds and Japan held $1.14 trillion, Treasury Department data
shows.
The last big confrontation over the debt ceiling, in August
2011, ended with an 11th-hour agreement under pressure from
shaken markets and warnings of an economic catastrophe if a
default were allowed to happen.
China is "naturally concerned about developments in the U.S.
fiscal cliff," Zhu told reporters, saying it was Washington's
"responsibility" to avoid a debt crisis and ensure the safety of
Chinese investments.
But IMF Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard told reporters in
Washington that a U.S. debt default, while affecting China's
portfolio of bonds, would not have any major implications for
the Chinese economy. He spoke about China while presenting the
IMF's latest snapshot of the global economy.
Japan has previously expressed its concerns in diplomatic
terms. Aso and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga both said
last week that the fiscal standoff was essentially a U.S.
domestic problem.
But Aso added that the shutdown could push up the yen
against the dollar - a concern for Japan's export-reliant
economy, which has benefited from a decline in the yen since
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won election in December on a
reflationist policy platform.
Should the United States default on its debt, "there would
be a large international impact," Aso said last week. "If there
is no prompt resolution, various impacts will emerge."
The yen has been rising this month as investors shed risk
and seek the perceived safe haven of the Japanese currency. The
dollar slipped on Tuesday to a two-month low of 96.55 yen
in Asia trade but it moved higher later in the day.