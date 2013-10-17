WASHINGTON Oct 17 Cancelling the long-delayed October U.S. crop production and world supply/demand reports is a possibility but a final decision has not been made, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters.

Vilsack, who spoke while welcoming furloughed USDA employees back to work on Thursday, said the agency is "really close" to the drop-dead date for reports that were originally slated for release on Oct. 11.

Senior USDA officials are expected to meet on Thursday to consider various options for the market-moving reports. (Reporting by Charles Abbott, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)