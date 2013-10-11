* Senator Ted Cruz cheered at conservative gathering
* Some strategists call effort to kill Obamacare foolish
By Tim Reid
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 Establishment Republicans in
Congress such as John McCain are openly scornful of him. Some
Republican strategists say his crusade to destroy President
Barack Obama's healthcare law has been a political disaster.
But at a gathering of conservatives and Tea Party faithful
in Washington on Friday, Republican Senator Ted Cruz was
unapologetic, defiant and received like a conquering hero.
As Republican leaders in Congress have abandoned a strategy
to use a government shutdown and threat of default to dismantle
Obama's healthcare overhaul - with polls showing it unpopular
with voters - one thing was clear at the gathering of
conservative activists: they believe the battle to kill
Obamacare has only just begun.
Cruz, a freshman Texas lawmaker who made a 21-hour speech
last month on the Senate floor decrying Obama's health law, has
become the face of conservative opposition to the legislation.
To multiple standing ovations and cries of "tyranny" every
time he mentioned Obama's name, Cruz told a big crowd of
conservative Republicans at the Values Voter Summit that he knew
exactly what he was doing, and battle had only just been joined.
America, he said, was just two years away from oblivion
unless there was radical change. And at the heart of what was
needed, he said, was "to stop that train wreck, that disaster,
that nightmare that is Obamacare."
Cruz was frequently greeted with whoops of support and
prolonged applause. He was also met with hecklers, whom he
called "President Obama's paid political operatives." They were
shouted down and removed.
Cruz said that after he spoke, he was going with fellow
Republican senators to meet Obama in the White House.
"If I am not seen again please send a search and rescue
team," Cruz said.
Speaking before Cruz was fellow conservative Republican
Senator Mike Lee from Utah, who has partnered Cruz in the fight
to dismantle the healthcare law.
"We make no apologies," Lee declared over the failed fight
to block Obamacare. "We must stop it, we must defeat it, and we
cannot accept it." Lee, too, was given a standing ovation.
Michelle Wiegand, 43, attending the conference with her
two-year-old son Declan, said of Cruz and Lee's efforts to end
Obamacare: "Even if nothing comes of it, they showed great
political courage. That is rare in Washington. This is a law not
supported by the majority of the American public."
With the Republican leadership now negotiating with Obama on
a deal to lift the debt ceiling and reopen the government, some
Republican strategists said Cruz's strategy had been a mistake
all along.
"His battle is over," said Charlie Black, a veteran party
strategist. "It was a bad idea. He was trying to do something
that was impossible. There is a Democratic president and a
Democratic Senate. He's new to Washington. Maybe he didn't know
what was possible."
Senator McCain from Arizona, a former presidential
candidate, and Representative Peter King from New York have been
two of the most vocal opponents of Cruz's tactics, with McCain
calling Cruz and his allies "wacko birds."
Cruz has also taken a hit in the polls. A Gallup poll
released on Thursday found that he has gained significant name
recognition, but the percentage of Americans with an unfavorable
view of him has jumped to 36 percent from 18 percent in June.
Ford O'Connell, a Republican political adviser, said
opposition to the healthcare law was justified, but Cruz's
tactics were "completely wrong."
"Cruz has done a good job of bringing this to the attention
of the American people - but the government shutdown has
completely obstructed his message," Ford said.
"The key to successful political negotiating is to pull the
right lever at the right time. Unfortunately for the Republican
party, the Tea Party caucus is pulling the right lever at the
wrong time."