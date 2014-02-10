By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Feb 10 U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the
Tea Party firebrand who egged on Republicans in the House of
Representatives during last year's government shutdown battle,
said on Monday it would be "irresponsible" for Congress to grant
President Barack Obama a debt limit increase without spending
reforms.
Cruz, who spoke to reporters after remarks at the Heritage
Foundation think tank, said he hoped the House would not "go
down that road" of agreeing to an increase in the government's
borrowing authority without demanding measures to rein in
long-term deficits.
"President Obama is asking Congress to give him a blank
check to allow him to keep maxing out the credit card without
doing anything to fix the problem. I think that's
irresponsible," Cruz said.
House Republicans were due to meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
EST (2230 GMT) in the Capitol to hash out a plan for a debt
limit bill, according to party aides. Among options under
consideration were attaching a provision to repeal military
pensions cut approved in December or another that would prevent
a decline in payments to doctors under the Medicare healthcare
program for the elderly.
Both options would increase deficits unless they are
accompanied by offsetting spending cuts elsewhere. They would
not represent the significant cuts to federal benefits programs
requested by many Republicans to shrink the U.S. debt burden.
"We'll have to wait to see what the details are (of the
House proposal) but in my view we should not raise the debt
ceiling without significant structural reform to fix the problem
to stop the out-of-control spending," Cruz added.
SHUTDOWN INFLUENCE
Cruz was a central figure in the government shutdown battle
in fall 2013, with his campaign to deny funds to President
Barack Obama's health insurance reform law.
His efforts, together with those of outside conservative
groups, were highly influential in persuading House Republicans
to vote to block government funding for the new fiscal year if
it included money for the law.
The standoff launched a 16-day shutdown of many government
agencies on Oct. 1 and caused financial markets to fret over the
debt limit, which needed an increase shortly thereafter. Since
then, Congress has reached two minor budget deals and talk of
brinkmanship has subsided.
Cruz did not say whether he would seek to use procedural
tactics to try to block or delay Senate consideration of any
debt limit hike that does not include spending reforms.
Obama and Democrats have insisted on a debt limit hike that
is free of any conditions.