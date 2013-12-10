WASHINGTON Dec 10 A tentative U.S. budget deal reached on Tuesday would reduce the effects of the automatic "sequester" spending cuts by $63 billion over two years, while providing an additional $23 billion in deficit reduction spread over two years, a senior Senate Democratic aide said.

Most of the sequester reductions would come in fiscal 2014, which started on Oct. 1, the aide said.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Representative Paul Ryan are due to announce details of their agreement at a news conference shortly.