By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The United States could start
missing payments on its obligations sometime between March and
June if lawmakers fail to raise a legal limit on borrowing by
early February, congressional analysts said on Wednesday.
The Obama administration was able to bump against the
government's debt ceiling for five months this year before it
came to the brink of default.
President Barack Obama signed into law a bill last month
that suspended a $16.7 trillion cap on the national debt until
Feb. 7, when it will reset to whatever level the debt has
reached.
Absent a decision to raise it again, the Treasury Department
would be able to manage its cash a little longer before it
starts missing payments.
It is unclear how much time that would buy, and the
Congressional Budget Office said in a report that the cash
"would probably be exhausted in March."
"However, the timing and magnitude of tax refunds and
receipts ... could shift that date of exhaustion into May or
June," the CBO said.
The non-partisan CBO's estimated dates were broadly in line
with estimates made by private sector budget experts.
Separately, the administration said it would likely begin
defaulting on its obligations within a month of Feb. 7 if
Congress does not raise the cap on government borrowing by then.
Although the Treasury has tools known as "extraordinary
measures" to stretch out its cash, "There's no indication right
now that extraordinary measures would last longer than a month,"
a Treasury official said.
This year, the Treasury was able to keep under the debt
ceiling for about five months by doing things like stopping
investments in some pension funds for federal workers.