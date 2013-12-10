WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. senators will receive a closed-door briefing on Tuesday on a budget accord that aims to avoid a government shutdown on Jan. 15, but which still must be approved by the full Senate and House of Representatives.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, is expected to brief Democratic senators on the tentative deal that she has reached with House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, a Republican, according to a Senate Democratic aide.