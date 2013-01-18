WILLIAMSBURG, Va. Jan 18 The U.S. House of
Representatives will consider a bill next week to extend the
debt limit by three months in order to force the Senate to pass
a budget, Republican House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on
Friday.
"Next week, we will authorize a three-month temporary debt
limit increase to give the Senate and House time to pass a
budget," Cantor said in an emailed statement.
"If the Senate or House fails to pass a budget in that time,
members of Congress will not be paid by the American people for
failing to do their job. No budget, no pay," he said on the last
day of a House Republican retreat in Williamsburg.