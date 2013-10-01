WASHINGTON Oct 1 Senior House of
Representatives Republican Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that a
mid-October deadline to raise the U.S. borrowing limit is a
"forcing action" for a budget deal.
"We have a debt limit coming ... in about two weeks," Ryan
told reporters at a brief news conference. The House Budget
Committee chairman added: "Most budget agreements in the past
have always involved debt limit increases."
He, along with other House Republican leaders, were
discussing ways to address the U.S. government shutdown that
began on Tuesday. Ryan did not say how long he thought the
standoff would last.