WASHINGTON Oct 18 The impasse over America's debt ceiling and a temporary shutdown of the federal government have not affected the U.S. Treasury Department's planned calendar for debt issuance, a Treasury official said on Friday.

The official spoke to reporters in a briefing regarding upcoming meetings between Treasury officials and dealers of U.S. government securities.

The meetings will include discussion of the Treasury's plans to begin issuing two-year floating rate notes in January, according to an agenda of the meetings released on Friday by the Treasury.

Treasury officials will ask dealers to tell them how much a recent impasse in Congress over the nation's debt ceiling may have impacted Treasury bill and other financial markets, the agenda said.

Officials will also ask whether smaller, more frequent 5-year TIPS auctions would be beneficial to the market, according to the agenda.