By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Oct 22 A grinding political battle
in Congress over America's national debt led the U.S. Treasury
on Thursday to postpone a regular auction of government debt, a
reminder that the country once again is just weeks away from a
potential default.
The Obama administration warned last week the federal
government would have to stop borrowing money no later than Nov.
3 if the country's politicians do not raise the legal limit on
federal debt. Many conservative Republicans balk at raising the
debt limit without a plan for long-term deficit reduction.
On Thursday, the Treasury Department said in a statement it
would not hold an auction for 2-year notes originally scheduled
for Oct. 27 because it might not be legally able to borrow money
when the auction settles on Nov. 2.
It also called on lawmakers to stop treating the debt
ceiling as a political issue.
"The creditworthiness of the United States is not a
bargaining chip, and Congress should address this matter without
controversy," the department said.
Battles over the debt ceiling have become a regular facet of
Washington's political calendar even though missing payments
could lead to economic calamity.
America came dangerously close to falling behind on its
bills in 2011 and 2013, but Thursday was the first time since
2004 that it called off an auction due to the debt ceiling.
Currently Congress is in disarray over a leadership vacuum
in the Republican party. House Speaker John Boehner wants to
step down but his fellow Republicans have been unable to agree
on a successor. This is complicating efforts to negotiate on the
debt ceiling.
The federal debt started scraping up against the $18
trillion legal limit in March. Since then, the Treasury has
employed emergency accounting measures like suspending
investments in some federal pension funds to keep outstanding
debt just under the limit while allowing debt auctions to
continue.
Thursday's announcement stoked demand for 2-year notes on
Wall Street, pushing their yield down to 0.6006 percent. But the
Treasury said uncertainties over America's willingness to pay
its debts were already pushing up yields for Treasury bills
maturing in November compared to those that come due in October
and December.
The Treasury said it will still hold auctions for 5-year and
7-year notes next week even though they are also scheduled to
settle on Nov. 2.
"Treasury believes that postponing the auction for the
2-year note poses less risk for market functioning than
postponing the 5-year or 7-year note offering," the department
said.
