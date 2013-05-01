WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Wednesday it may decide to reduce the size of future
note and bond auctions, depending on the government's fiscal
situation.
Treasury also agreed on a structure for its planned
floating-rate note issue, basing it on the weekly high rate of
13-week Treasury bill auctions. The final rule on the notes
should be issued in the coming months, and the first auction
should happen either in the last quarter of this year or the
first quarter of 2014.
Deputy Assistant Secretary James Clark said Treasury was
considering issuing $10 billion to $15 billion in floating-rate
notes each month, according to minutes of the Treasury Borrowing
Advisory Committee also published on Wednesday.
Tax receipts so far this year have been higher than
expected, while tax refunds were lower than in previous years,
according to the committee's minutes.
"(But) members concluded that it was more prudent to wait
and better understand the increase in receipts before making a
decision to adjust financing," the minutes said. Members of the
committee decided that adjusting bill issuance could help manage
funding needs for now.
Therefore, Treasury said it would stick with similar auction
sizes as in previous quarters, with $32 billion in three-year
notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes and $16 billion in 30-year
bonds. The auctions together will raise about $12.4 billion in
new cash, officials said.
Treasury declined to give a precise estimate for when the
government will run out of borrowing room after the suspension
of the debt limit expires on May 19. Officials said it will
begin emergency measures immediately if Congress does not raise
the debt ceiling.