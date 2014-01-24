* Republican lawmakers won't support "blank check" debt
limit increase
* Keystone XL, medical device tax seen as possible
conditions
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Congressional Republicans
are showing little stomach for another bruising fight over the
U.S. debt limit next month, but they do want to extract some
concessions in exchange for expanding the Treasury's borrowing
authority.
A senior Republican aide said House of Representatives
leaders are in "listening mode" and seeking ideas from
rank-and-file lawmakers.
The options range from demands for expanded offshore energy
production to small tweaks in President Barack Obama's
healthcare law to approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Another idea put forth would involve overhauling federal
job-training programs, an element in a House Republican jobs
bill that has gotten no traction in the Senate.
"If the president is asking for a blank check, we're not
going to do that," said Representative Luke Messer, an Indiana
Republican who serves on the House Budget Committee.
"I won't support a debt limit increase unless it is
partnered with policies that will either reduce the deficit or
help grow the economy," he added.
Obama has vowed not to negotiate over raising the debt
limit, arguing that it is Congress' responsibility to ensure
that its spending obligations can be paid.
After last fall's government shutdown battle and two
subsequent bipartisan fiscal deals, Republicans are focusing on
demands that they believe Democrats might support. For example,
a proposal to get rid of a tax on medical devices has garnered
Democratic support in the past, though attaching it to the debt
limit legislation would make it more controversial.
Representative Tom Price, a conservative Republican from
Georgia, said he would also like to see some other adjustments
to Obamacare considered as part of the debt limit debate,
including to the so-called "risk corridor" provision that
compensates insurers if they wind up with an especially
unhealthy and costly mix of customers under the program.
"Nobody is interested, on our side of the aisle at least, in
bailing out insurance companies. I would hope that the president
isn't interested in bailing out insurance companies, and (Senate
Majority Leader) Harry Reid isn't, so maybe there's some common
ground there," said Price, who is a physician.
LISTENING TO MEMBERS
House Republicans will formulate their conditions for an
increase in U.S. borrowing authority next week at a retreat in
Cambridge, Maryland, a Chesapeake Bay resort town.
House Speaker John Boehner has recently softened his tone,
calling last week for swift action by the House and Senate to
raise the debt limit, and saying that the United States
"shouldn't even get close to" default.
"No one wants another market-rattling showdown, but, at the
same time, a 'clean' increase can't pass the House, or - most
likely - the Senate," said a House Republican leadership aide
who requested anonymity.
What House Republicans aren't talking about thus far are
demands for major cuts to the federal benefits programs known as
entitlements - Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid - which
are widely viewed as the biggest contributors to future debt
growth.
Obama and Democrats have successfully resisted changes to
these programs through three years of fiscal showdowns, and
Republicans appear to be changing tactics.
Still, it's unclear whether Democrats will accept even
scaled-back Republican demands on the debt limit.
A senior Senate Democratic aide said Congress should simply
increase the debt limit so that the United States can pay its
bills on time.
"There are no talks whatsoever about considering any ransom
demands from Republicans. Republicans are having this
conversation entirely with themselves," the aide said, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew sought to raise
pressure on Congress for swift action, saying the government
would exhaust its borrowing capacity by late February.
As part of the deal that ended the shutdown last October,
Congress suspended the debt ceiling until Feb. 7. The Treasury
can employ extraordinary cash-management measures to stave off
default, but these won't last long, because February is
traditionally a big deficit month as tax refunds are paid out.
The debt-limit fights have proven costly in the past,
helping cost the United States its top-tier credit rating from
Standard and Poor's in 2011.
While it was unclear how close the Treasury came to a debt
default last October, financial markets showed clear signs of
stress, in some cases shunning what has traditionally been
regarded as the safest, most liquid security on the planet:
short-term U.S. Treasury debt.
Some banks and money markets refused to accept some Treasury
bills as collateral for short-term loans, disrupting the $5
trillion repurchase market, a key source of day-to-day funding
for the financial system. Prices fell, pushing
yields on one-month Treasury bills up to levels not seen since
the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
But the latest showdown, coupled with Congress' ability to
pass budget legislation over the past two months, may have set
the stage for smaller, more manageable disagreements.
Steve Bell, a former Republican Senate Budget Committee
staff director who is now with the Bipartisan Policy Center,
said he believes debt limit demands will be "minor" and there is
a good chance for other legislation, such as immigration reform,
to take a more prominent role in Congress this year.
"I really think we have a chance this year to be really calm
on the fiscal front," Bell said.