WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The White House on Monday
sought to quash any possibility that President Barack Obama
would raise the U.S. debt ceiling by himself should Congress
fail to do so before a mid-October deadline, as some have
suggested he should.
The U.S. Treasury Department has said it will exhaust the
nation's $16.7 trillion borrowing limit in less than three
weeks. Unless Congress raises the cap, the government would go
into default, which the administration and most analysts say
would deal a disastrous blow to the U.S. and the global economy,
where the value of U.S. government debt is sacrosanct.
"Even if the president could ignore the debt ceiling, the
fact that there is significant controversy around the
president's authority to act unilaterally means that it would
not be a credible alternative to Congress raising the debt
ceiling and would not be taken seriously by the global economy
and markets," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
Congressional Republicans say they will not raise the debt
limit unless Obama agrees to delay his signature healthcare
program or cut spending deeply, both of which the president
rejects. The stalemate has raised the specter of a default.
The government is on track to shut down at midnight Monday
over a similar impasse over government spending.
Former President Bill Clinton and others have said Obama
should act on his own to avoid a default, citing the 14th
Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says the validity of
the public debt "shall not be questioned."
Obama in January said he would not use the 14th Amendment to
unilaterally raise the debt ceiling, and White House spokesman
Jay Carney repeated that reluctance on Monday, saying it is
Congress's responsibility to act on the debt limit, not the
president's.
"The president can't raise it by himself," Carney said.
"This administration does not believe that the 14th Amendment
gives the power to ignore the debt ceiling."
Congressional Republicans are trying to make cuts to the
health law, the Affordable Care Act, a condition for extending
government spending, and have said they will set the same
requirement for raising the debt limit.
After bruising budget battles in 2011 that led the United
States to the brink of default, Obama is flatly refusing to
negotiate over raising the debt ceiling, saying the consequences
of not doing so are so dire that there should be no debate.