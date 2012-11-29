* Boehner: No debt ceiling increase without spending cuts
* Treasury on track to hit debt limit last week in December
WASHINGTON Nov 29 A U.S. debt ceiling increase
must be part of any deal to resolve the looming "fiscal cliff"
of tax increases and spending cuts, the top Democratic senator
said on Thursday, further complicating talks to stave off the
austerity measures.
President Barack Obama will not sign any agreement that does
not contain a debt limit hike, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
of Nevada told reporters after meeting with U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner.
That demand was underpinned with the White House warning
Republican lawmakers that the $16.4 trillion statutory debt
limit had to be increased soon and without drama.
"The president believes that it is entirely appropriate that
Congress take action on this as part of an end of the year
deal," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
The White House and congressional leaders have made little
progress on a deal to avert the series of tax hikes and spending
cuts slated to start taking effect Jan. 1 that could tip the
U.S. economy into recession.
It was not clear until Thursday that the White House was
considering including the debt ceiling increase in this year's
talks.
The Treasury is on track to reach the legal limit on its
debt in the last week of December, but can use emergency tools
to shift funds around to keep paying its bills.
Those measures are expected to give the Treasury extra
funding until about mid-February at which time the government
will no longer be able to borrow funds to make crucial payments
such as the interest on U.S. debt.
"The president absolutely expects Congress to do its job,
and one of the jobs that Congress has is to make sure that the
United States government pays its bills," Carney said.
Last year, House of Representatives Republicans refused to
raise the debt ceiling without spending cuts. Top Republican
lawmaker, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, repeated his
position that any increase in the debt ceiling be matched or
exceeded by spending cuts.