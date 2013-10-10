WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. House of Representatives
Republicans are weighing a short-term debt limit increase with
no added policy changes, such as deficit-reduction requirements,
according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.
The source, who asked not to be identified, said the
initiative gained steam after the Heritage Foundation began
pushing for this kind of straight-forward debt limit increase,
albeit a short-term one, that Democrats have been insisting
upon.
If such a bill moves forward in the House it would represent
a major shift in position.