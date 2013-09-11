* Obamacare demand complicates October debt limit deadline
* Conservatives balk at plan for government funding measure
* U.S. default could occur as early as Oct. 18 -study
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Floating a strategy for
thwarting "Obamacare" in autumn fiscal debates, House Republican
leaders on Tuesday pledged to demand a one-year delay to the
health reform law in any deal to raise the federal debt limit.
They also unveiled a strategy to withhold money to implement
Obamacare in connection with a stop-gap funding measure that
would keep government agencies open from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor told House Republicans in
a closed-door meeting that delaying all or part of Obamacare
would be a key goal in the debt limit debate, party aides said.
Reuters first reported that the delay strategy was under
consideration in August
Cantor is planning to hold a House vote this week, likely on
Thursday, on his plan to deny funds to the healthcare law while
extending government spending authority. But House Republican
conservatives are resisting the effort, saying that it is too
weak to stop the healthcare reforms.
The House plan for a stop-gap funding measure known as a
continuing resolution, or CR, would be split into two parts,
allowing the Senate to reject the portion defunding Obamacare
while passing and sending the stop-gap funding measure to
President Barack Obama.
The plan would reduce chances of a government shutdown.
Cantor's and House Speaker John Boehner's logic is that the
Senate would be forced to take a difficult vote to provide
funding to launch Obamacare health insurance exchanges, which
Republicans believe will be unpopular with voters.
While the House has voted 40 times to repeal, defund or
limit Obamacare since its passage in 2010, the
Democratic-controlled Senate has chosen to simply ignore most of
these measures.
"We will send to the Senate the provision which says 'Up or
down, are you for defunding Obamacare or not?'" Cantor said of
his plan. "The House has taken a stand numerous times on its
opinion of Obamacare. It's time for the Senate to stand up and
tell their constituents where they stand on this atrocity of a
law."
WASTED LEVERAGE
But conservatives expressed dissatisfaction with the plan,
saying it would fail to take advantage of the leverage
associated with the Sept. 30 deadline for a new government
spending authority and would amount to little more than another
symbolic vote.
They would prefer a simpler funding measure that simply
excludes appropriations for Obamacare and threatens an Oct. 1
government shutdown if the Senate fails to pass it.
House Republican leaders "are trying to avoid actually
having a vote to defund Obamacare in the House that counts,"
said Representative Tim Huelskamp of Kansas.
Republican moderates argue that withholding appropriations
won't stop Obamacare because most of its funding comes through
mandatory spending on programs such as the Medicaid healthcare
program for the poor.
The funding measure introduced on Tuesday by House
Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers would extend
funding for 11 weeks at the current annual rate of $988 billion
- a level that keeps automatic, "sequester" spending cuts in
place.
Rogers called for a broader budget deal that ends the
"draconian" sequester cuts set in motion by a 2011 debt limit
agreement, with another round of deeper cuts set to launch in
January.
"It is my hope that this stop-gap legislation will provide
time for all sides to come together to reach this essential
goal," he said in a statement.
The House strategy to tie a debt limit to an Obamacare delay
complicates a fiscal deadline over which President Barack Obama
has vowed not to negotiate. House Republicans also want to use
the debt limit as leverage to demand deeper spending cuts on
expensive federal benefits programs.
DEFAULT BY OCT 18?
The U.S. Treasury has said that an increase in the $16.7
trillion debt limit is needed by mid-October to ensure that the
U.S. government can meet all of its obligations, including debt
payments.
The Bi-Partisan Policy Center, a Washington think-tank,
estimated on Tuesday that without an increase in the borrowing
cap, a default could come as early as Oct. 18. Previously, the
group had estimated that the government could likely pay its
bills through mid-November.
The group also projected that a $1.1 trillion debt limit
increase would be necessary to meet U.S. obligations through the
end of 2014, a date that would cover the next congressional
election cycle.
The Republican plan to add Obamacare to the party's debt
limit demands drew swift criticism from Democrats, who want a
"clean" increase that avoids the drama of an August 2011 hike
that caused financial market turmoil and prompted Standard and
Poor's to strip the United States of its top-tier credit rating
"We had hoped our colleagues across the aisle had learned
that they should not put the full faith and credit of the United
States at risk. They are now threatening our entire economy if
we don't hand control of Americans' healthcare back to the
insurance industry," said Representative Chris Van Hollen, the
top Democrat on the House Budget Committee.