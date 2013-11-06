By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Top U.S. chief executives want
congressional budget negotiators to "pave the way" for a swift
increase in the federal debt limit early next year as part of
talks to ease automatic spending cuts, the head of their
lobbying group said on Tuesday.
John Engler, president of the Business Roundtable, said a
"grand bargain" to slash deficits is unlikely, but agreement on
a viable budget for fiscal 2014 is possible by year-end, along
with some understanding for a debt limit hike.
After October's bruising fiscal fight shut down federal
agencies and raised the threat of a U.S. default, Engler said
more drama over the borrowing limit would hurt business
confidence and consumer spending in the critical holiday season
and further damage U.S. prestige abroad.
"I think both parties have got a keen interest in doing
that," Engler said of a debt-limit deal at a briefing with
reporters. "It seems to me that those who were in the trenches
and ended up being left behind in the last deal really don't
want to go down that path again."
The debt limit and government spending authority were caught
up in demands by Republican conservatives affiliated with the
Tea Party movement to defund or delay "Obamacare" health
insurance reforms. The ensuing standoff shuttered federal
offices for 16 days in October but yielded only a minimal change
to President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
Engler said the U.S. image abroad "took a drubbing" during
the episode as it appeared to foreign officials and investors
that U.S. lawmakers had lost the ability to function.
The Business Roundtable, which represents CEOs of companies
with more than $7.3 trillion in combined revenues, was one of
several business groups at the time urging lawmakers to avoid a
default that would spike borrowing rates.
New policy demands over the Feb. 7 expiration of a debt
limit extension would yield similar results, said Engler, a
former Republican governor of Michigan.
"It's an imperfect hostage because you have to, at the end
of the day, release the hostage unharmed," he said of the
borrowing cap. "So what good is the hostage?"
The 29-member negotiating committee was commissioned under
the deal to end the standoff. While it is officially prohibited
from including a debt limit deal in any budget agreement it
reaches, Engler said that should be part of the discussions.
"They can pave the way for it," he said.
The panel has until Dec. 13 to reach an agreement on a
budget for fiscal 2014. There are no immediate consequences if
it misses the deadline, but about a month later, on Jan. 15,
federal spending authority runs out again, raising the threat of
another shutdown.
REVENUE "PROBLEMATIC"
A key stumbling block for the budget talks is a demand by
Democrats for new tax revenues to help ease some $109 billion in
automatic budget cuts due to start in January. They want to do
this by eliminating some tax breaks for the wealthy and big
corporations.
Republicans have refused to consider any further revenue
hikes and want to offset cuts to the military and other
discretionary spending programs with reductions to federal
benefits programs such as Medicare and Social Security.
Engler sided with the Republicans on this point, saying that
a deal that includes revenues was not likely outside of a more
comprehensive tax reform deal that lowers tax rates.
"I think revenues, period, are problematic," he said.
In the Capitol on Tuesday, independent Senator Angus King, a
member of the budget panel, said he has proposed that revenues
from eliminating tax credits and deductions should be evenly
split between deficit reduction and lowering rates.
"That's something for everybody," said King, who is from
Maine.
Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat who is chairman
of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said savings from
reductions of U.S. crop subsidies, now under House-Senate
negotiations over a new farm bill, should be used to help offset
the automatic spending cuts.