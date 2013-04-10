WASHINGTON, April 10 The Pentagon plans to
reduce the size of its civilian workforce over the next five
years as part of an effort to cut costs by $34 billion over the
next five years, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on
Wednesday.
Unveiling the Pentagon's $526.6 billion budget for the 2014
fiscal year, Hagel said the department would restructure the
nearly 800,000 member civilian workforce to "meet key needs with
fewer personnel."
Hagel said the budget also would include $2.4 billion to
begin a long-term process of closing bases and reducing
infrastructure starting in 2015. Congress would have to approve
any such move and dismissed a similar request last year.