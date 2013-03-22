* Pentagon faces $50 billion in cuts a year for a decade
* U.S. not "getting the bang for the buck" - retired general
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, March 21 The Pentagon needs to stop
stalling and start figuring out how to cut its budget by $50
billion annually for the foreseeable future in a way that
preserves U.S. national security, defense analysts from across
the political spectrum said on Thursday.
Warning that the department appeared to be clinging to the
hope that Congress and the White House would eventually reverse
the cuts, the analysts said the Pentagon needed to focus on
factors that drive long-term cost growth, including overhead,
compensation and acquisition.
"We are not getting the bang for the buck for the dollars we
should in the Pentagon," said retired Marine Corps Major General
Arnold Punaro, who led a task force that reviewed Pentagon
overhead costs for then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates in 2010.
"If we don't make some fundamental changes ... in about 15
years, we will not have the strongest military ... because these
three ticking time bombs are eating away at the core of our
defense capability," he told a round-table at the conservative
American Enterprise Institute.
The Pentagon is scrambling to reduce spending by $46 billion
this fiscal year after a law requiring $500 billion in defense
spending cuts over the next decade took effect on March 1. The
cuts came as the department was implementing a $487 billion cut
over the same period that went into force last year.
The Pentagon's 2013 budget has also been under stress
because of Congress' failure to appropriate funds for the
government this year.
Congress alleviated some of those issues on Thursday when it
approved funding for the government for the rest of the year.
But it left in place the budget cuts required under the
automatic reductions, known as sequestration.
The Pentagon welcomed the measure and postponed for two
weeks a decision on how many of the nearly 800,000 civilian
defense employees would have to be placed on unpaid leave for as
many as 22 days during the rest of the fiscal year.
'DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE'
The 2014 budget proposal the Pentagon sent to the White
House last month did not include the $50 billion in automatic
cuts scheduled for that year and the Defense Department has not
been asked for revised figures, officials said.
The White House posted a plan on its website this week that
seeks to avert the automatic cuts through budget cuts and
revenue increases. The White House plan would replace the $500
billion of defense cuts over the next decade with a $100 billion
cut, to be implemented over five years beginning in 2019.
The defense analysts expressed skepticism about the plan,
which likely faces stiff resistance from Republicans who have
vowed to oppose more tax increases.
"That's a scenario that doesn't make any sense at all except
in la-la land because those aren't real cuts," said Gordon
Adams, an analyst with the Stimson Center who worked on defense
budgets while at the White House during the Clinton presidency.
Todd Harrison, a defense budget analyst at the Center for
Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, said the White House and
Defense Department approach to the budget cut was to "deny it,
put it off, assume it's going to go away at some point."
"The reality is they need to start planning for this staying
in effect, and even if they start right now it's a little too
late," he said, noting the department would have to begin
laying off personnel next year when more cuts go into effect.
Mackenzie Eaglen, a defense analyst at the American
Enterprise Institute, urged the Pentagon to tackle the tough
issues of compensation, overhead and base closures, some of the
thorniest issues politically but factors that have been driving
up defense costs for years.
Punaro said the cost of the Defense Department's "massive
and inefficient overhead," at $218 billion a year, was greater
than the economy of the entire state of Israel.
"If you just look at the Office of the Secretary of Defense,
the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the combatant commands and the
defense agencies ... there's over 250,000 people, $116 billion a
year," he said.
"There's not a trigger-puller in that lot. There's nobody
with a sharp bayonet in that group," said Punaro, adding that of
the top 12 defense contractors, half were agencies of the
Pentagon.