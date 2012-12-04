* Uncertainty sparking layoffs, slowing investment
* Executives sent letter to Obama, Congress, urging action
* Critics say Pentagon spending due for correction
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 U.S. weapons industry
executives on Monday urged the White House and Congress to end
what one CEO called "political theater" and act to avoid looming
automatic budget reductions that will cut projected military
spending by another 10 percent this year.
Executives from four companies told a news conference that
piling an additional $500 billion in spending reductions on top
of the $487 billion in cuts already being implemented by the
Pentagon would harm their industry and national security. Both
sets of cuts would be phased in over a decade.
They called for tax increases and spending cuts as part of a
plan that will remove the uncertainty that has already sparked
layoffs in their industry, slowed investment and made it harder
to recruit top high-tech talent.
The executives conceded that some additional cuts to
projected military spending levels were likely in coming years
-- even if Congress acts to avert automatic cuts due to start
taking effect on Jan. 2 -- given the depth of the fiscal crisis
facing the United States.
Monday's event, accompanied by a letter to President Barack
Obama and Congress, was the latest effort by arms makers to
reverse spending cuts triggered by the failure of Congress to
find $1.2 trillion in other deficit-reducing measures.
Over the past year, there have been well-publicized rallies
at weapons plants around the country. Executives, union members
and local lawmakers repeatedly warned that the cuts could lead
to nearly 1 million job losses in the defense sector and more
than 2 million in the United States overall.
Critics say the arms industry is overdue for a correction
after more than a decade of sharp gains and hundreds of billions
of dollars of cost overruns on big weapons programs. They say
the Pentagon's annual budget remains at historically high
levels, and that other sectors create more jobs.
Heidi Wood, senior aerospace analyst with Morgan Stanley,
said investors and companies expected Congress to ultimately
avert the fiscal cliff through a temporary extension, but she
was cautious since the two sides remained far apart. The Arca
defense index closed 1.11 percent lower on Monday.
In their letter, the four executives and 126 others called
pending sequestration cuts "a recipe for economic stagnation and
the worst possible way to tackle America's long-term debt."
They said the indiscriminate nature of the cuts would
undermine the U.S. manufacturing sector and choke off critical
investments in future technologies.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, speaking at the
National Defense University, said the cuts required under
"sequestration" would be "chaotic, wasteful and damaging to
every function of government and should not take place."
David Langstaff, chief executive of engineering services
provider TASC Inc, urged lawmakers to work out a compromise.
"We are talking a good game, but are still unwilling to park
short-term self-interest," Langstaff said. "Every trade group,
special interest and corporate lobbyist is up on Capitol Hill
clamoring that Congress solve the problem, avoid the fiscal
cliff and not default to sequestration ... but, don't touch my
budgets! We can't have it both ways."
Langstaff said the "heavy lifting" would need to come from
other areas, but that additional cuts of $50 billion to $150
billion in defense spending were likely.
Wes Bush, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Corp,
said failure to act could hurt the United States' standing in
the global economy, while a speedy resolution would stimulate
new global investment and growth.
"The world is watching ... to see can the United States can
get its act together," he said. "Or do we have to have this
political theater to cause us to actually figure out how we're
going to take action."
David Hess, president of jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney,
said his parent company, United Technologies Corp,
believed comprehensive tax reform, including personal income tax
rates, needed to be part of any fiscal compromise.
Dawne Hickton, chief executive of RTI International Metals
Inc, said she would support an increase in the personal
income tax rate for the wealthiest Americans if it would help
avoid across-the-board cuts, which she said would be
particularly hard on small and medium-sized businesses.
RTI, which makes titanium for fighter jets and other weapons
systems, has already diversified into energy and medical
devices, Hickton said. Military sales now account for 20 percent
of revenues versus 40 percent three years ago, she said.
She said uncertainty about the budget outlook had prompted
the company to scale back its investment in a new manufacturing
plant in Virginia, reducing the projected number of jobs there
to just 25 from 200 to 300 spots initially expected.
Ben Freeman, national security researcher at the non-profit
Project on Government Oversight, told reporters in a
teleconference that $487 billion in cuts already planned were
from projected levels, not actual budget levels enacted.
"Calling them savings is like saying you can cut your credit
card debt by a quarter million dollars by just not buying a
Lamborghini. Unfortunately, you can't balance your checkbook
like that, and neither can our government," Freeman said.