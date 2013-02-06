WASHINGTON Feb 6 Senior White House officials
met with chief executives from top defense contractors on
Wednesday to discuss the impact to their businesses of deep
automatic federal spending cuts slated to take effect on March
1, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
The meeting came the day after President Barack Obama urged
Congress to come up with some short-term spending cuts and find
new tax revenues to postpone the $85 billion in across-the-board
"sequester" cuts, which economists have said could hurt the
economy.
Top Republican lawmaker John Boehner, the speaker of the
House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that he would oppose
any delay in the sequester without other spending cuts and
reforms. [ID:nL1N0B67GH'
The meeting with Obama's top economic advisers included
executives from Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems,
Pratt & Whitney, ITT Exelis, Huntington Ingalls
and privately held Aurora Flight Sciences Corp, Carney
said.
"The focus of their conversation was the potential
devastating impact of the sequester going into effect," Carney
said.
For example, Northrop Grumman has about 20,000 small
businesses that supply the massive contractor - businesses that
also would be hurt by the spending cuts, he said.