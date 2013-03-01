WASHINGTON, March 1 New U.S. Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel said on Friday the U.S. Navy would gradually stand
down four air wings and the Air Force would immediately cut
flying hours as the Pentagon grapples with budget cuts that put
at risk "all of our missions."
Still, Hagel, at his first Pentagon news conference, said
the department was determined to maintain the world's best
fighting force despite the $46 billion in budget cuts due to go
into effect on Friday.
"This uncertainty puts at risk our ability to effectively
fulfill all of our missions," said Hagel, who spoke about the
budget cuts in more moderate terms than some Pentagon officials
in recent weeks.