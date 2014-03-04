WASHINGTON, March 4 The White House's fiscal
2015 budget request includes a separate "opportunity, growth and
security" fund that would give the Pentagon $26.4 billion in
extra funding for maintenance, training and a host of aircraft.
The Pentagon's budget documents said the initiative was
"fully paid for" and would allow the U.S. military to accelerate
schedules for developing and buying new weapons to "ensure that
the United States maintains technological superiority over any
potential adversaries."
Following is a list of key weapons included in the
additional fund:
- 26 AH-64 Apache helicopters built by Boeing Co for
$600 million
- 28 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky
Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp , at a cost
of $500 million
- 2 CH-47 Chinook helicopters built by Boeing for $100
million
-8 P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance planes built by
Boeing for $1.1 billion
- 10 C-130J transport planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp
for $1.1 billion
- 2 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $300 million
- 12 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned systems built by privately held
General Atomics.