WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Democrats blocked the fiscal
2016 defense spending bill in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, amid a
fierce fight with Republicans over tax and spending policy days
before a potential Oct. 1 government shutdown.
The vote was 54-42, largely along party lines with
Republicans voting yes and Democrats no. It meant the
appropriations measure failed to achieve the 60-vote majority
needed to advance to final passage in the 100-member Senate.
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are fighting over a
range of tax and spending issues as the end of the fiscal year
approaches.
In the case of the Department of Defense, Democrats oppose a
Republican-led plan to use some $38 billion in special war
contingency funds to let the Pentagon sidestep mandatory
"sequestration" spending cuts put in place under the 2011 Budget
Control Act.
A similar vote on the appropriations bill in June also
failed.
The two parties also have been arguing over Republican-led
efforts to include a measure to defund the women's healthcare
provider Planned Parenthood in any temporary funding measure to
keep the government open.
