By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly
approved legislation on Wednesday that would allow the military
to avoid mandatory spending cuts, setting up a likely veto from
President Barack Obama, who is pushing for a broader budget
deal.
The Senate approved the $612 billion defense-policy bill 70-
27. The House of Representatives has already approved the
measure.
Republicans are not expected to muster the two-thirds vote
that would be needed in both chambers to override an Obama veto
as Democrats say they will be less likely to support it in the
event of a showdown with the White House.
The National Defense Authorization Act would allow the
Pentagon to use some $90 billion meant for war spending to avoid
automatic budget cuts to military and domestic programs due to
take effect when current funding runs out in December.
Obama and his fellow Democrats want Republicans to work out
a broader budget deal that would lift domestic and military
spending levels through 2017. They say the Department of Defense
would be better served by a multiyear budget deal than by what
they call a one-year gimmick.
Republicans said Obama's threatened veto would put national
security at risk and do nothing to solve the spending dispute.
"This is foolish, misguided, cynical and dangerous," Senate
Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain warned.
The bill would ban "water boarding" and other harsh
interrogation techniques, prohibit the administration from
transferring Guantanamo Bay detainees to the United States, and
expand military retirement benefits and cyber warfare
capabilities. It also would fund several weapons programs the
Pentagon has said it does not want.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)