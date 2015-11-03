(Adds references to Guantanamo, timing of House vote;
paragraphs 3-7)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. House and Senate
Armed Services Committees said on Tuesday a version of the
National Defense Authorization Act, a sweeping defense policy
bill, would go before Congress this week, with $5 billion of
cuts reflecting a budget deal passed last week.
The adjustments to the $600 billion measure affect more than
100 programs, the committee's Republican and Democratic leaders
said in a statement.
However, there is no change to language related to the
controversial military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, where
the United States detains terrorism suspects from around the
world. The bill contains strict limits on transfers from the
detention center that could prevent President Barack Obama from
keeping his promise to close it.
Obama vetoed the NDAA last month because of the way it used
war funds to let the Department of Defense avoid mandatory
spending cuts, and because of the Guantanamo restrictions.
The spending concerns were addressed in the two-year budget
deal Obama signed into law on Monday, which also lifted the
threat of a default on government debt through the end of his
presidency.
But the White House has not yet said whether Obama would
veto the new version of the defense policy bill over the
Guantanamo language, if it is passed in Congress. Lawmakers had
been expected to sustain Obama's veto of the earlier version of
the bill, but it is not clear whether they would back a veto
mainly over Guantanamo.
The House's Republican leaders placed the bill on the
suspension calendar, which means it will need a two-thirds
majority to pass. They did this to show they have enough votes
to override another potential veto.
The House is expected to vote on the bill by Thursday.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Mohammad Zargham)